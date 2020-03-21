Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pool in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.80. Pool has a 52 week low of $156.01 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

