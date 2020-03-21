PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

POL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,466,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

