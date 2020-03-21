Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Up 37% on Insider Buying Activity

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)’s share price shot up 37% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.78, 9,577,754 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,755,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Specifically, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

The stock has a market cap of $925.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.