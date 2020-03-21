Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

