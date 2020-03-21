Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Insider Kory Sorenson Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 505.80 ($6.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 713.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 715.52. Phoenix Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.