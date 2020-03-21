Philip R. Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Philip R. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.56 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.