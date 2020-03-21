Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

