Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NYSE PNR opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after buying an additional 763,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 125,207 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

