Peloton’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.87.

PTON stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Peloton by 2,030.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 812,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 146,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $11,360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

