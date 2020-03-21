PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNXN. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

