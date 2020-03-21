PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CNXN. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
