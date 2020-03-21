Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.92.

PH stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

