Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Par Pacific worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 701.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,400.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

