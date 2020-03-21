Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.03% of Par Pacific worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,443,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 701.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 142,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Monteleone purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

