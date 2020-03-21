Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.25. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

