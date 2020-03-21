Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.41. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 3,263,911 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David S. Shin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,627.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978.

A number of research firms have commented on OXLC. BidaskClub cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

