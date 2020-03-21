Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 43,082 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

