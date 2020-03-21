Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.46 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,829,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,070 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 402,247 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 379,661 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

