ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLCLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.03. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

