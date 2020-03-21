Orchid Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $1.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.04278278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00069777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

