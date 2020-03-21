Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OPXS stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.58.
About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp
Further Reading: Green Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.