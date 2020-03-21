Oppenheimer Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $73.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZEN. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.38.

ZEN stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $308,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,206. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

