Oppenheimer Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

