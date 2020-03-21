Oportun Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 24th

Oportun Financial’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 24th. Oportun Financial had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after buying an additional 451,784 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

