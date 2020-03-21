Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.