ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 148,187 shares of company stock worth $3,315,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $273,719,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

