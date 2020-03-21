Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 22,968 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 780% compared to the average daily volume of 2,610 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $23,584,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI opened at $38.78 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.