Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 19.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price traded up 19.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.00, 1,329,441 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 738,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Specifically, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.