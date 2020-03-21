OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jesus Nestor De acquired 2,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OFG stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
