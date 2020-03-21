OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jesus Nestor De acquired 2,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OFG stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.