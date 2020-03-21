Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,775,310.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 210,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00.

OCUL opened at $4.17 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $44,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

