Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc Buys 3,200,000 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

INFN stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Infinera to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

