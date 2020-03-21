Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after acquiring an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 298,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.