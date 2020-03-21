Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,378,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

