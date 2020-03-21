Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.22 and a 200-day moving average of $356.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

