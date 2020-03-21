Nord/LB Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €177.00 ($205.81).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €87.22 ($101.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.10 and a 200-day moving average of €124.70. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a one year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a one year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

