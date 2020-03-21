Nord/LB Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €21.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.00 ($30.23).

ETR:G1A opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.39 and its 200-day moving average is €26.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

