Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

News stories about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

