Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,201,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,144,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $221,744.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

