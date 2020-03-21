Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

