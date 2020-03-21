Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $968,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after buying an additional 111,427 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 299,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

