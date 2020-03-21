Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,300 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $241,980 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of PTC opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

