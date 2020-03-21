Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $3.02. Noble Energy shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 32,341,286 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,143 shares of company stock worth $225,026. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,646,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.