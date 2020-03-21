Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Underweight”

Capital One Financial cut shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.76.

NYSE NBL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,143 shares of company stock valued at $225,026. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,781,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

