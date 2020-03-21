Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

