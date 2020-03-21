Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 949 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $12.48 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

