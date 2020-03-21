Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 730 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.