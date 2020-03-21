Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 107 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.61 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

