Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE:VER opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.