Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 418 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last three months.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $35.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.