Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.20 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.19. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

