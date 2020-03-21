Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $22.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

